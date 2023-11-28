Let’s grab the COP28 opportunity

A farmer in the Niger whose fields have dried up due to the heat. A father in Palau who does not know whether his house will still be standing when his children are grown up—or whether the rising sea levels will swallow up his village. Mayors in Spain, Germany or Lithuania who have to protect their towns from a water shortage and ever more dangerous floods.

Regardless of which country you look at, one crisis is evident: The climate crisis. It is the greatest security challenge of our age. It affects us all—with varying degrees of severity but with the same relentlessness. What gives me hope is that we have the knowledge, technology and instruments to contain the climate crisis together. What we need is political will.

In 2015, the international community showed this will and paved the way for a new, climate-neutral world by adopting the Paris Agreement. Almost 170 countries set themselves ambitious climate targets. The expansion of renewable energies has accelerated dramatically. But when we converge for the 28th Climate Change Conference in Dubai tomorrow, we will also know: We find ourselves in a race against time—and we have been too slow.

Climate action

COP28 is a huge opportunity to pick up the pace; one we should seize by forming alliances among countries at the forefront of climate action. For in Dubai we will be carrying out the Global Stocktake agreed in Paris for the first time. This will allow us to review our progress towards the targets set in Paris and to determine where we have to step things up.

Germany believes that three points are key here. First, we should ramp up the global energy transition by 2030. The carbon dioxide a country emits harms us all. According to the International Panel on Climate Change, we have to, together, decrease global emissions by at least 43 per cent this decade. Every percentage point reduction in greenhouse gases means fewer droughts, floods and deaths.

In the EU, we have set a course for climate neutrality by 2050 with the Green Deal. In Germany, we have pledged—by law—to become climate-neutral by 2045. But the energy transition is a global task. That is why we are working to ensure a joint agreement is reached at COP 28 on tripling renewable energies, doubling energy efficiency and gradually phasing out fossil fuels. By doing this, we also want to make it clear that the transition towards an energy system largely free of fossil fuels has begun.

Best tool

Secondly, our best tool for tackling the climate crisis is solidarity. That is why we are standing shoulder to shoulder with those who have played the smallest role in bringing about the climate crisis but are now being hit the hardest. Three years earlier than announced, Germany has increased its annual contribution to climate finance to more than €6 billion from its budget. In so doing, we are playing our part in the industrialised countries’ pledge to provide €100 billion for climate finance—and we are confident that this pledge will be fulfilled this year.

The climate crisis has irreversible effects. That is why we are also pressing ahead with adaptation to climate change and providing special support for developing countries. The contributions for adaptation should be doubled to $40 billion by 2025. Germany intends to play its part in reaching this target.

At the last COP, we agreed to establish a loss and damage fund; we recently fleshed it out in Abu Dhabi. We need to confirm this at COP28 and to pay to the fund. It is vital that the funds go first to the most vulnerable states and every able state contributes. Naturally, this includes the industrialised countries but also states that have earned a lot of money or enjoyed high growth rates from fossil fuels in the past few years. We all have an obligation.

That is why, thirdly, we want to invest in our partnerships at COP28. We know that the conditions necessary for a successful energy transition and climate action are different in every country. And that the radical change which the green transformation will entail can only work if it is socially just. We will support our partners to this end.

We can all benefit because every investment in solar panels, green hydrogen or heat insulation technologies is an opportunity for growth, new jobs and a secure energy supply. We are thus expanding climate, energy and development partnerships. They will enable both sides to learn from each other and mutually benefit. After all, no country should have to decide between development and climate action. Every society has its own path to follow.

It is important that we all have the same goal: A climate-neutral and resilient future in which our children can live in security and prosperity. During the coming days in Dubai, we will have an opportunity to set out on this journey together.

We should seize this opportunity.