Two NSSF staff, trader arrested in graft probe

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two National Social Security Fund (NSSF) employees alongside a businesswoman over procurement irregularities in a Sh47.7 million deal.

The EACC said in a statement that it had arrested Mr George Mwazighe Mwandemo, the head of procurement at NSSF, and Ms Susan Njoki Muthoni, a procurement officer, together with businesswoman Belinda Wanzila Kyalo, over a tender for the procurement of bulk filers.

A charge sheet prepared by the anti-graft agency indicated that Mr Mwandemo and Ms Muthoni knew that they had a private interest when they awarded the tender to Beldavo Enterprises.

The EACC said the suspects will be arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on charges of conflict of interest, procurement fraud and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The charge against Mr Mwandemo and Ms Muthoni indicated that, as procurement officials at the NSSF, the two gave out the tender for the supply and installation of bulk filers worth Sh47.7 million despite knowing that they had private interest in the contract.

They allegedly committed the offence between February 5, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

Ms Kyalo was accused of engaging in fraudulent practice by submitting false documents in support of her bid in the tender.

She is further accused of fraudulently acquiring Sh23.9 million from NSSF by using false documents to win a tender.

Meanwhile, the EACC also arrested the chief executive officer of Tanathi Water Works Development Agency, Mr Fredrick Tito Mwamati, over the alleged loss of Sh155.6 million meant for the construction of Kinanie Leather Industrial Park Water Supply Project.

Also to be charged in the case are top managers in the water agency and directors of a firm that won the tender for the construction of the project, namely David Otieno Mwango, Duncan Mulandi, Dickson Mugambi, Francis Kyalo and Eric Muendo.

Others are Peter Kimuyu, Joseph Mutua and Willy Kimuyu. The the charge sheet indicated that the directors conspired to commit procurement fraud, leading to the loss of public funds. They offences were allegedly committed on diverse dates between May 16, 2022 and October 7, 2022 in Kitui County.

According to the EACC, the contracts were allegedly awarded to Perma Structural Engineering Company Limited, Antidote Agencies Limited and Kyasi General Merchant Limited at a cost of Sh155.6 million.