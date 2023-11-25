Tributes pour in as ‘Letter from London’ writer Gerry Loughran signs off

Nation columnist Gerard “Gerry” Loughran, who has been writing the “Letter from London” column in the Sunday Nation for decades has died. He passed away on Wednesday, November 22 in the United Kingdom.

The column has been published in the Nation from the 1960s when it was written by John Booth.

If Gerry’s column that ran in the November 5 edition of the Sunday Nation (his third-last submission) is anything to go by, he would have preferred us to simply say he “died”.

“Does anybody ever die in the UK? Silly question, but if you check the classified columns of any local newspaper, you might wonder. My Evening Chronicle says one unfortunate lady ‘left this earth suddenly but peacefully’, while a young man was ‘tragically taken too soon.’ The modes of transport were not specified. The great majority ‘passed away peacefully’ or, that being too blunt, just ‘passed,’ invariably ‘surrounded by a loving family,’” he wrote.

He stated that people avoid the “D-word” (died) because it has some spiritual connotations and the increasingly secularised society would rather not use it.

As it turns out, he was writing about death when he was battling a disease that was gnawing at his life.

Gerry Loughran with his book on March 13, 2010. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

According to his brother John Loughran, Gerry had gallstones that resulted in complications that caused him a lot of pain.

“He had been admitted to the Freeman Hospital, Newcastle upon Tyne, last Sunday with problems because of gallstones, infections, and further complications, which were causing considerable pain. Although the hospital was finally able to ease the pain, they could not treat the causes but, at least, he was more comfortable when he died,” John said in an email.

Gerry has been mourned by the management and editorial team of the Nation Media Group (NMG). He spent years in senior editorial positions at the media house.

Mr Francis Okello, the chairman of NMG’s Editorial Board Committee, said Gerry made immense contributions to NMG.

“We remember him as a renowned columnist and long-serving editor of the Daily Nation. Gerry also made an enduring contribution in chronicling the history and evolution of the Nation Media Group by publishing The Birth of a Nation–The Story of a Newspaper in Kenya (2010). It was a privilege and honour for us to have worked with him as a colleague. It’s our prayer that the Almighty will repose Gerry’s soul in eternal peace,” he said.

NMG board member Summaya Hassan said: “May God give strength to his family at this difficult time.”

Mr Joe Ageyo, NMG’s Editor-in-Chief said that Gerry’s four years as an editor with the newly established Nation Newspapers in the dying moments of colonialism in Kenya marked the beginning of a remarkable career that spanned continents.

He said added that Gerry’s 18 years as a foreign correspondent, including roles as bureau chief in Beirut, Paris, and Moscow, showcased his resilience and ability to navigate complex global landscapes.

“Gerry’s literary wit and passion for improving coverage of the developing world were unmatched. His wildly-successful journalistic endeavour, the history of the Nation Media Group, stands as a testament to his ability to capture the rich tapestry of human experiences and commitment to preserving the legacy of African journalism,” said Mr Ageyo.

He added that Gerry leaves an indelible mark on NMG and the broader journalism community.

“As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life well-lived and a career that has left an enduring legacy,” he said.

Mr Mike Owuor, the Sunday Nation Editor, was in regular communication with Gerry regarding his column and other administrative matters.

“I spoke with him last week, so the news about his death is shocking. Gerry’s contribution to Kenyan journalism during his time at NMG is indelible and his ‘Letter from London’ column has for decades been synonymous with the Sunday Nation, giving readers a unique perspective to current affairs and always signing off on a light note. I am privileged to have been his editor for more than a decade,” said Mr Owuor.

Regarding the current affairs, we sampled a piece of Gerry’s column published on November 3, 1991. In the article titled ‘Blaming the scribe for all our woes’, Gerry wrote about political matters facing the major parties in the UK and how the ruling party kept blaming journalists.

Mr Owuor also recalled the good-natured football banter he often exchanged with Gerry, who often described himself as a “long suffering fan” of English Premier League side Newcastle United.

Speaking of light notes, this was part of Gerry’s column published on November 19: “Most people have heard of Karl Marx but few know of his sister Onya, an Olympic runner, whose name is still called at the start of every foot race worldwide.” In that same edition, there was this: “From a doctor of long experience: ‘Curing a patient is the same as losing a patient.’”

Gerry’s family is currently making funeral plans but has not come up with dates.

“We will be arranging for his requiem to take place at St Mary’s RC Cathedral, Newcastle upon Tyne, in due course, but have not yet been able to finalise the arrangements,” said the brother.