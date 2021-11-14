Tributes as long-serving ‘Nation’ staffer passes on

Family and friends are mourning the death of former Nation Media Group staff Domitila Katila who passed on after a short illness.

Mrs Katila, who left Nation four years ago after serving the media house for over 26 years, died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

“She fell ill on Wednesday, we rushed her to Jamaa Mission Hospital where she was diagnosed with severe pneumonia. She died on Friday evening,” her husband Samuel Katila said on Sunday.

Close family members, friends and former workmates were shocked by the news of her demise.

“I still can’t seem to wrap my mind at the loss of my auntie Domitila Katila. My heart goes out to my uncle and my little cousin,” her niece Rekee Mwende said.

Ms Fatuma Bariki, a Taifa Leo sub-editor, said death had robbed her of a long-time friend.

“Domitila has been my bosom friend for 15 years. She held my hand when I first joined Nation Media Group as a correspondent. She walked with me in virtually every aspect of my life — work-life, courtship, marriage, childbearing.”

Washington DC-based former Nation journalist Douglas Mutua said death had taken a generous soul: “They say death is the way for all of us, mere mortals, but... this particular one has hit me and many others very hard.”

Nation Sports Editor Elias Makori eulogised Mrs Katila as an amazing colleague, full of wisdom: “Let me just say, Rest in Peace Dom, as I try to absorb this saddest news.”

Mr Paul Udoto (Kenya Wildlife Service) and Antony Nyongesa (National Transport and Safety Authority) remember her as a wonderful person. She is survived by her husband and son Denzel.