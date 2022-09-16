Treasury designates Police IG as accounting officer after President Ruto directive

The Inspector General of Police has been designated the accounting officer for the National Police Service following an executive directive by President William Ruto.

In a move aimed at giving police operational autonomy, the police will now have financial freedom with the IG now in charge of the financial management of the service.

In a communication to the police boss on Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, for the first time, gave the police autonomy in financial decisions regarding police, taking that responsibility from the Office of the President.

“In accordance with the powers conferred on the Cabinet Secretary to the National Treasury, you are hereby designated Accounting Officer for vote 1025 (National Police Service) for the financial year 2022/2023 with effect from September 15, 2022,” the letter read in part.

Under the new designation, the IG will be required to report to the CS Ministry of Interior on all financial matters regarding the police service.

Despite, having financial autonomy, the police will still be under the Ministry of Interior, particularly on matters policy formulation.

“The Cabinet Secretary for your ministry retains the overall responsibility in terms of policy direction and management of the ministries, state departments, state corporations and other entities under his/her control,” CS Yatani said.

Public finance management

The IG will also be expected to attend meetings of Accounting Officers called by the CS for the National Treasury aimed at deliberating on issues of public finance management.

The move to designate the IG as the accounting officer for the police is another of the top priority agendas that President Ruto had pledged to execute as soon as he took over the presidency.

During his inauguration, President Ruto said he would move to give police financial independence in an apparent move to stop intimidation and apparent misuse by the executive.

Previously, financial matters of the NPS were placed under the Office of the President a state that Dr Ruto argues allowed for abuse of the service by the government to execute political witch-hunts.