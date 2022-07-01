We’ll free and fund independent agencies, says Kenya Kwanza team

A Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) government would prioritise autonomy of all independent institutions as well as boost their financial and technical capabilities.

The alliance also promised to end what it described as weaponisation and politicisation of the anti-corruption efforts in the country by allowing the relevant institutions to freely exercise the independence given to them by the Constitution.

The KKA manifesto, which was unveiled yesterday, further pledges to grant financial independence to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the police to end their reliance on the Office of the President.

The KKA formation also said it would entrench the independence of the Judiciary by operationalising the Judiciary Fund if it comes to power after the August 9 polls. This, the political formation said, would be in addition to appointing all judges nominated by Judicial Service Commission to the Court of Appeal within seven days.

Further, the Deputy President William Ruto-led alliance promised to equip the Attorney-General's office with the resources, strengthen special counter-terrorism courts to ensure speedy and fair trials as well as strengthen the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties by devolving it to all counties.

The KKA manifesto also pledges to end all forms of extra-judicial executions by security services, establish a special tribunal to handle gross human rights violations and enforced disappearances.

It would also end all unauthorised evictions and property demolitions, including those that don't follow due process.

Strengthen devolution

Further, if elected to office, KKA leaders promise to provide enough notice, or provide compensation where necessary while also determining, within 60 days, all judgments and orders against the Kenyan government, and creating a plan to make sure that the government abides by all court rulings.

To strengthen devolution, the KKA manifesto promises to improve county governments' capacity to generate their own income in order to reduce their over-reliance on transfers from the national government.

It also promises to transfer all devolved functions to counties within six months and ensure sharable revenue is transferred to counties in a timely and predictable manner and in accordance with the law.

On security and public service, Kenya Kwanza commits to build a highly skilled, agile and responsive public sector workforce and modernise policies for recruitment, retention, training and development.

The alliance also pledges to allow lower cadre officers (sergeant and below) the option of serving in their home counties once they attain the age of 50 (or where they choose to retire) and set up a contributory benevolent fund for families of fallen and terminally ill officers, which would also cover mental illness and loss of life while on duty, as happens in the military.