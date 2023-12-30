Beyond the shadows: Tracking suspected bandits in Kainuk, West Pokot

Early this year, the government declared a full-scale operation, involving the Kenya Defense Force (KDF), the General Service Unit (GSU), and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) against the bandits. Nonetheless, fresh banditry attacks and cattle rustling activities have resurfaced in recent times. The Nation recently published exclusive drone footage on X and Facebook revealing that the Kenya Defense Force had captured bandits lurking freely in Kainuk. When the footage appeared online, it sparked public debates, prompting further investigation by The Nation to paint a vivid context. EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: KDF drone captures bandits lurking in Kainuk pic.twitter.com/DlK2jgVVFr — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) December 13, 2023

MapCreator map of Kainuk in Northern Kenya.

The video featuring alleged bandits in Kainuk was published online on December 13, 2023, and was subsequently shared by online users. The latter cast doubts whether these were truly bandits or simply usual herders since it is a longstanding practice of Northern Kenyan pastoralist communities to carry guns while looking after their cattle. The three armed men and a young man. The video shows four dark-skinned men, one of whom seems to be a bit young; almost a boy. The three elder herders are in possession of AK-47 rifles while the young man appears unarmed. All of them are wearing vests and short pants as they share a drink from a bottle while engaging in a conversation, under the scorching sun, soon followed by unison movement down the open field in the arid landscape.

A screenshot taken from the video showing armed men in Kainuk.

The Nation was unable to unmask the men's faces as the drone footage wasn't clear enough to reveal facial details. However, the Nation was able to establish that the three men were armed with guns even though this is currently outlawed in the North Rift.

An image still from the video, annotated by Nation, shows three men with riffles standing on an arid landscape in Kainuk.

In February, President William Ruto issued a directive that outlawed all unlicenced guns in civilian hands in the North Rift, especially in Suguta Valley, Kapedo, Tiaty Arabal, and Kainuk. This move came in response to the sporadic attacks from bandits who had been wrecking havoc in the region at that time. Moreover, the government provided a three-day amnesty period for the surrender of illegal firearms. The voluntary disarmament allowed for the surrender of guns without repercussions. This initiative saw little success, with only 15 firearms out of a projected 2,500 being volutarily surrendered in the area. Location Looking at the video itself, there were interesting features but not enough to confirm exactly where the four men were spotted. However, we were able to geolocate the probable position of the four men close to the Laiteruk mountains, East of Kainuk (1.742419699599305, 35.72943168300764). Here’s how. Towards the tail end of the video footage, there is a fast zoom-out revealing the middle ground that contains a vast forest, which pans toward the background that has two hilltop positions on the horizon.

An image still from the video shows an arid landscape and two hilltops.

The two hills in the background can be matched to this location using a panorama on Google Earth Pro.

A Google Earth image, annotated by Nation

For conclusive confirmation, we used the PeakVisor platform to simulate different views and angles until we obtained the best configuration that matched the shape of hills in the background, as per the perspective captured by the drone footage. PeakVisor equally pointed out Laiteruk, a Mountain peak in Turkana County.

PeakVisor terrain view matched with frames taken from the drone footage

Through this contextual information, the Nation further established that the armed bandits roamed in an area within 20 kilometers East of Kainuk town.

Approximate representation of the distance showing the position of the armed bandits to Kainuk town. Image: Google Earth

The hills and the vast forest can all be seen from the drone’s field of view, as highlighted in the red triangle in Google Earth imagery below.

Annotated Google Earth image showing the direction from which the drone footage was captured.

Date and time The footage was privately shared with the Nation by closed-sources within the Kenya Defence Forces who did not wish to reveal further information on when this footage was recorded. The video was made publicly available on December 13. Now using SunCalc, shadow analysis suggest the motion pictures were shot between Sunday, December 10, and Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Further scrutiny shows the armed bandits were lurking within Kainuk at a time of about 13:00 hours EAT. It should be noted that due to the lack of clear landmarks, this is a rough assessment, with a margin of error of an hour or so.

Approximate Date and time calculation. Via SunCalc