Tom Osinde murder: Police say multiple assailants involved in the crime

Murdered former Treasury official Tom Fred Mokaya Osinde may have been killed by more than two people on the day he went missing, according to detectives investigating the bizarre 18 June killing.

While two of his workers who lived with him at his posh Ngata home are currently in custody, new information suggests that the main suspect, Julius Mogoi, may have committed the crime with the help of other assailants who helped him dump the body in the Kuja River.

A source revealed that when Osinde's decomposing body was recovered from River Kuja, he had a deep cut on his head and his hands and legs were tied. These findings indicate the possible involvement of more than one assailant in the crime.

The late National Treasury official Tom Fred Mokaya Osinde, whose body was identified on Thursday in a mortuary in Migori County, lived reclusively in the upmarket Ngata estate on the outskirts of Nakuru City. Photo credit: Bonface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

On 22 June, the deceased's black Land Cruiser LC300 vehicle, which had been vandalised, was found abandoned at IIpashire along the Sikawa-Enoosaen road in Trans Mara West, Narok County.

The back seats of the car were stained with blood, suggesting that Mr Osinde may have been killed elsewhere before his assailants used the vehicle to transport his body to the site where it was dumped in the River Kuja.

The car's number plates, battery and radio were missing, suggesting further vandalism. Detectives also found some documents in the car, which will now be used in the ongoing murder investigation.

As the investigation into the murder intensifies, detectives have revealed that preliminary findings place Julius Mogoi, Mr Osinde's farmhand from South Mugirango constituency in Kisii County, at the scene of the murder based on his alleged confession to senior officers.

A senior detective involved in the investigation said: "We are holding two of Osinde's workers, including a casual labourer, Julius Mogoi, whom we believe to be the mastermind behind the killing.

According to detectives, Mogoi revealed details of the crime scene at River Kuja, where the body was dumped. It is believed that the farmhand, along with other assailants, committed the crime in Kisii County and helped dump the body in River Kuja.

"We are gathering more information and may make more arrests in connection with the murder. We are still interrogating the two individuals and so far they are providing valuable information on Mr Osinde's murder," revealed Ms Donatta Atieno, the Rongai Sub-county Criminal Investigations Officer. Atieno also mentioned that detectives had noticed two vandalised electricity switches on the upper staircase of Mr Osinde's Ngata home and were trying to establish whether they were damaged before or after he went missing.

One of Mogoi's friends, who had visited him in Ngata on several occasions, is believed to have assisted him in the murder. The police suspect that this friend was the "mystery person" who was seen driving Mr Osinde's car from his Ngata home before he disappeared.

Although detectives from the homicide squad and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) are working diligently to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder and the motive behind it, emerging evidence suggests that the prime suspect, Julius Mogoi, may have planned the murder in collaboration with other assailants.

Investigations have revealed that prior to Mr Osinde's disappearance, Julius Mogoi, the farm worker and prime suspect in the murder, had lengthy telephone conversations with two other individuals believed to be part of the murder plot. Detectives are working to track down these unknown individuals and expect to make further arrests in connection with the murder.

More than five mobile phones belonging to the staff, including Mogoi, have been seized by detectives. These phones are currently undergoing forensic analysis to determine their communications with Mr Osinde and any other conversations they may have had with other individuals in the days leading up to his disappearance.

The motive behind Mr Osinde's murder and who wanted him dead are questions that the family and friends are grappling with.

Neighbours and friends believe that the killers may have targeted him to gain access to his bank accounts and steal some of his property. It is believed that the murder was carefully planned and executed, with the perpetrators likely motivated by a desire for his wealth and money.

According to a family source, Mr Osinde had never received any threats or indications that his life was in danger. He was enjoying his retirement and had not reported any concerns to the police or any other organisation. Detectives suspect that Mr Osinde may have been drugged and transported from his home in Nakuru to Kisii County, where he was killed before his body was dumped in the Kuja River.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that on 18 June, the day Mr Osinde went missing, his black Land Cruiser V8 was seen leaving his residence in Ngata, driven by a mysterious person. This suggests that Mr Osinde may have been drugged and taken to Kisii County where he was killed. This information was corroborated by bodaboda drivers operating near the Ngata trading centre who noticed the unusual departure of Mr Osinde's vehicle on that day.

Mr Osinde was described by neighbours and residents of Ngata as a very private person who lived a secluded life in the upscale Ngata Estate on the outskirts of Nakuru town.The estate is known for its tranquil ambience and is favoured by influential people in society.

Mr Osinde's decomposing body was found in Migori County where his family, led by his brother Enock Nemwel Osinde, positively identified him, ending weeks of searching for the former Treasury official. The body had been in a mortuary for a week as the family searched for their missing relative.

After retiring about a year ago, Mr Osinde chose to stay at his home in Ngata, where he lived with his workers. He would occasionally leave to run errands before returning. His public engagements were limited to his close circle of friends.

His last public appearance was at the burial of another senior security official, Livingstone Kipkoech Ruto, at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on 3 May 2023. Speaking on behalf of the Ngata Elders, Mr Osinde eulogised the deceased and highlighted his influence within the estate community.

According to neighbours and acquaintances, Mr Osinde preferred a private life and spent most of his time on personal matters. He rarely visited social places in Nakuru, preferring to stay on his farm. Some neighbours were unfamiliar with him, as evidenced by the burial of Livingstone Kipkoech Ruto, where they asked who he was.

But people like Lee Njiru, the press secretary to former president Daniel arap Moi, described Mr Osinde as a respected "ngata elder" who lived life on his own terms. Others who knew him personally are still struggling to come to terms with his death and have taken to social media to express their grief and condolences.

At his sprawling farm in Ngata, Mr Osinde practised mixed farming and enjoyed the company of his workers, including casual labourers. He had studied economics at the University of Nairobi and worked for the Ministry of Finance for several years, where he was known for his expertise in financial management. After his retirement, he ventured into private business.

A relative of the deceased, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the Osinde family has close links with well-connected Gusiiland families, including those of the late cabinet ministers Simeon Nyanche and Prof Sam Ongeri.

Mokaya Osinde was described by a relative as an extremely hardworking individual who was admired by his family for his dedication. He was the brother of the late Ambassador Ken Osinde, who served as chief of staff in the office of Deputy President William Ruto.

Mokaya himself had a distinguished career, serving as Kenya's ambassador to Germany from 2010 to 2014 and later as chief of staff at Harambee House Annex. He died in a Nairobi hospital in October 2021 after a short illness.

Not much is known about Mokaya's immediate family, including his wife and children.

At the time of his disappearance, Mokaya was expected to travel from his residence in Ngata, Nakuru, to his rural home in Borabu, Nyamira County. Investigators suspect that Julius Mogoi, who is currently in police custody, may have been involved in Mokaya's death. Mogoi had arrived at her home in South Mugirango, Kisii County, on the night of Sunday, 18 June 2023, while driving his boss's car.

Investigations suggest that Mokaya was likely killed in Kisii County before his body was dumped in River Gucha. River Gucha rises in Kiabonyoru, Nyamira County, passes through various parts of Kisii County and eventually flows into Migori County, where it is known as River Kuja, before reaching Lake Victoria. In Kisii County, it divides at Mogonga to form another river called Mogonga River. The two rivers later merge after a mile and continue towards Ogembo in Kisii County.

After disposing of Mokaya's body in the river, Mogoi returned to his home in Nyakeo, South Mugirango, Kisii County. This was the first time Mogoi had been seen at his home in three years, since he fled following an incident in which he attempted to murder his mother with a machete.

It is unclear how he managed to regain his freedom before working at Mokaya's home in Ngata. The distance between Ngata and Nyakeo is just over 210 kilometres.

Authorities will carry out forensic tests on Mokaya's vehicle to identify the last person to use it.When the vehicle was abandoned in Trans Mara West, Kilgoris, there was an unsuccessful attempt to set it on fire.

The person who abandoned the vehicle, believed to be Mogoi, removed the registration plates before fleeing. According to a detective, Mogoi was seen in his village on the same evening that the body of the deceased was believed to have been thrown into the Kuja River.