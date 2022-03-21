Kenya on right path to attain 10pc forest cover, says Tobiko

Kenya is on the right trajectory in the race to hit the 10 per cent minimum forest cover, with Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko announcing that forest cover has improved from 5.9 per cent in 2018 to 8.8 per cent in 2022.

speaking during celebrations to mark the International Day of Forests at Ngong Hills, CS Tobiko said the achievement followed strict orders from the President to recover the tree and forest cover, after the tree cover suffered a dip from.7.2 per cent in 2013 to 5.9 per cent in 2018.

He witnessed signing of memorandum of understanding between the Green Blue Foundation and Family Bank to expand the forest cover by planting trees, soil and water conservation, stabilisation of gullies, water harvesting for animals and grazing management.

"We must not destroy our environment. This forest cover is critical to the entire country. We have medicinal trees that benefit the community. This is a treasure trove," said the CS.

The CS also witnessed the launch of Green Blue Foundation Africa’s (GBFA) restoration programme for forests and arid and semi-arid lands (Asals) in Kenya and Africa, which will be executed on a 10-acre piece of land fenced and adopted by GBFA where 10,000 seedlings will be planted.

Other key partners in the programme are the Kenya Forest Service, Environment Ministry, Family Bank and Nation Media Group.

"Degradation of the areas has seriously compromised the integrity of the public forest and the downstream Kiserian dam that serves Kiserian town and the neighbouring community," said Mr Tobiko.

Exploitation pressure

Ngong Hills Forest Station has been under immerse exploitation pressure in terms of providing pasture for the pastoral community, fuel wood for the rapidly expanding population of Ngong’ town, quarry and construction materials for infrastructure projects and real estates around Nairobi. It is also facing challenges of encroachment, forest fires, dumping of solid waste as well as illegal discharge of sewage.

In a bid to restore greenery, site preparation of the area for planting has commenced with funding provided by Family Bank and the Nation Media Group.

Speaking before the signing of the MoU, Nation Media Group Board Chairman Wilfred Kiboro hit out at people he said talk, wine and dine in big hotels but do not go out to plant trees.

"The environment will not change just because we talk about it. It will change only when we take deliberate actions to change it. Every single moment we breathe oxygen, which is given by trees. By planting them, we protect our future.

Grateful to locals

“We are grateful that the local people have made it their business to protect this environment," said Mr Kiboro.

Mr Bedan Mbugua, the president of Green Blue Foundation Africa, recalled how 15 years ago, he and Mr Kiboro noticed a major problem in the environment. Lands were bare, he recalled, people and animals did not have water and food and animals and people died.

"We saw a child suckle the breasts of his dead mother. We sat down with NMG board chairperson and decided to plant trees. That is how we started the Green Blue Foundation," he said.

Family Bank Foundation Chairman Francis Muraya noted that the bank is currently partnering with the Israeli government to incorporate modern agricultural methods to help the youth in Kajiado.

He rallied the national and county governments, donor organisations, private sector and development partners to join hands in actualising the restoration programme, saying that for as little as Sh300, one can adopt several square meters of the forest ecosystem to help accelerate the attainment of the 10 per cent national tree cover.

"The future of the planet concerns all of us and all of us should do everything to protect it. We do not need any diploma or degree to plant a tree," Dr Muraya said.

Family Bank CEO Rebecca Mbithi said the Environment ministry estimates that the Ngong Hills Forest requires about a million trees to restore its forest cover.

Allocated 7,000 acres

The government, she said, has allocated Green Blue Foundation Africa 7,000 acres of land in the Ngong Forest, a critical catchment area for major rivers in Kajiado County.

"Family Bank has committed five million shillings for two years for the Ngong Forest restoration model to support tree growing, conserve and enhance water availability, develop and sustainably use natural resources for the benefit of local communities around the Ngong Hills Forest while employing thousands of youth within the area," said Ms Mbithi.

While stating the importance of trees to the environment, Kajiado Deputy Governor Martin Matine Moshisho said the county government has helped to improve the forest cover in the region from 3.6 to 7 per cent with support from well-wishers.

“Kajiado County government has provided a whole acre that has been made a tree nursery to provide all schools with free trees for planting. So far we have planted over 50,000 trees in our county," he said.