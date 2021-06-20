NMG partners with Machakos County to plant 10,000 trees

NMG tree planting

Environment CS Keriako Tobiko (left) and Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama (3rd left) join other guests in planting trees on June 19, 2021. NMG has partnered with the Machakos County government to plant 10,000 trees.

Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kimatu

Nation Media Group

The Nation Media Group (NMG) has partnered with the Machakos County government to plant 10,000 trees.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kirinyaga embarks on finishing stalled dispensaries

  2. Murang’a chiefs risk arrest over dead youths

  3. DCI urged to probe Somali girls’ killings

  4. NMG, Machakos County to plant 10,000 trees

  5. US troops in Wajir to step up Kenya’s war on terror

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.