Three suspects arrested over Nairobi pastor's abduction and robbery

Three suspects who allegedly abducted a Nairobi pastor on Thursday night and robbed him of his phone and cash have been arrested, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said on Saturday.

The three are being held at Langata police station pending arraignment on Monday.

According to police, the pastor was walking to a restaurant near the Nyayo National Stadium when Bernard Mbunga Mbusu, Alphonce Munyau and Samuel Musembi Kamito abducted him.

The Christ Church pastor told the DCI that he was heading for dinner after a busy day of planning for the Benny Hinn crusade to be held at Nyayo National Stadium when three men approached him and bundled him into a waiting saloon car.

Benny Hinn, an Israeli-born American-Canadian televangelist, is due to hold a crusade at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 24 and 25.

Once in the car, the pastor said he was stripped naked and photos were taken of him before he was forced to reveal his M-Pesa pin. The suspects threatened that if he did not cooperate, his photos would be published on his social media platforms.

Under duress, the pastor told police that he complied and Sh55,000 was transferred to one of the suspects' phones after which he was released.

The three abductors "were arrested at their respective residences in Syokimau, Kitengela and Kamito in an operation led by detectives from the DCI Nairobi Area Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau assisted by their counterparts from Lang'ata," the detective said.

Responding to a distress call from Nyayo Police Post, the DCI team analysed available forensic leads which led them to Village Apartment Hse No F2 in Syokimau where the first suspect, Bernard Mbunga Mbusu, was arrested.

During a search of his house, detectives recovered three mobile phones - including an iPhone 13 with a SIM card on which received the stolen Sh55,000 - and a PDQ bank card swapping machine.

"After a brief interrogation, Bernard led the team to Kitengela where his accomplice Alphonce Munyau was arrested at Stengo 1 Apartment Hse No. E4, in whose possession was the victim's phone," the DCI posted on X (formerly Twitter).