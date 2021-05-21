Two shot dead in Kiamumbi after kidnapping ACK pastor

John Dinguri Chege, a pastor at Kabete Anglican Church was hijacked at 8 pm by four armed men, as he drove home in his vehicle, a white Nissan Advan.

Photo credit: AFP file

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Police on Thursday night shot dead two people and wounded two others and managed to rescue a 57-year-old pastor who had been kidnapped by the armed.

