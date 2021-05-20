Baringo
File

Baringo

Prime

Bullets and guns: The expensive cattle rearing culture in banditry-prone Baringo

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

Since 2019, Arupe has sold more than 100 of his cows, and has spent every last coin to buy guns and bullets for his four sons to herd what is left of his livestock.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Kendu Bay, the town with no bank

  2. Two killed in Baringo South bandit attack   

  3. EACC raids homes of top Nyandarua County officials

  4. Security tackles man who tries to approach Uhuru in Lamu

  5. Nkubu residents oppose town’s expansion plan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.