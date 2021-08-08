Former President Daniel arap Moi
Three buyers allege Daniel Moi sold them same land

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

The High Court will start hearing three consolidated cases involving ownership of prime land in Nairobi that former President Moi reportedly sold to three different entities between 1988 and 2016.

