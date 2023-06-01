Thousands throng Embu for Madaraka Day fete

Thousands of people turned out in large numbers for the Madaraka Day celebrations at Embu Moi Stadium.

Residents woke up early and braved the chilly weather to queue at the gate for security checks.

They started streaming into the upgraded stadium as early as 4am.

"We are very happy that this great event is being held in our country for the first time. I will be happy to see the President officiating at this event," said Hesbon Gangara.

President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua are expected to grace the event along with County Governor Cecily Mbarire.

Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru and senior government dignitaries are also expected to attend.

Security was tight for most of the morning, with both military and police presence.

By 6am, the majority of residents had gathered at the stadium.