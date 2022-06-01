Thousands attend Madaraka Day fete at Uhuru Gardens

Traditional dancers entertain guests during Madaraka Day celebration in Nairobi on June 1, 2022.
By
Nation Team
Nation Media Group
National celebrations to mark Kenya’s 59 years of self-rule are underway at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.
President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead the Madaraka Day fete.
This will be his 10th Madaraka Day fete since he came to power in 2013.
Kenyans line up outside Uhuru Gardens ahead of Madaraka Day fete on June 1, 2022.
By 9.30am, thousands of residents and guests had already thronged the venue.
Personnel from the National Youth Service frisk guests as they enter Uhuru Gardens on June 1, 2022.
Pupils from Nairobi attend the celebration at Uhuru Gardens on June 1, 2022.
Military officers arrive at Uhuru Gardens for Madaraka Day celebration on June 1, 2022.
Military officers at Uhuru Gardens during Madaraka Day celebration on June 1, 2022.
Military trucks at Uhuru Gardens during Madaraka Day celebration on June 1, 2022.
President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Uhuru Garden for Madaraka Day fete on June 1, 2022.
President faced numerous dilemmas, including an unforgiving political base, a renegade deputy and graft.
Mr Bernard Kingori is accused of stealing an Ipoa file after it investigated the killing of Tony Katana.
Welcome!