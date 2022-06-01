Thousands attend Madaraka Day fete at Uhuru Gardens

Madaraka Day

Traditional dancers entertain guests during Madaraka Day celebration in Nairobi on June 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

National celebrations to mark Kenya’s 59 years of self-rule are underway at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead the Madaraka Day fete.

This will be his 10th Madaraka Day fete since he came to power in 2013. 

Kenyans line up outside Uhuru Gardens ahead of Madaraka Day fete on June 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By 9.30am, thousands of residents and guests had already thronged the venue. 

Personnel from the National Youth Service frisk guests as they enter Uhuru Gardens on June 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Pupils from Nairobi attend the celebration at Uhuru Gardens on June 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Military officers arrive at Uhuru Gardens for Madaraka Day celebration on June 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Military officers at Uhuru Gardens during Madaraka Day celebration on June 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Military trucks at Uhuru Gardens during Madaraka Day celebration on June 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Uhuru Garden for Madaraka Day fete on June 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group


