Thieves or assassins? Police ponder journalist Betty Barasa’s murder

Betty Barasa, a senior producer with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), was waiting for the gate to her residence in Olulua to be opened when she was accosted by three men suspected to be thugs.

By  Daniel Ogetta

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

The attackers reportedly forced their way into the house and started demanding money from her family.

Police investigations into the murder of veteran journalist Betty Barasa inside her house on Wednesday night have narrowed down to two possibilities; either her killers were on a robbery mission or she was a target for elimination.

