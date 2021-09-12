Kiburi House
The shameful neglect of Kiburi House, and yet we preserve Karen Blixen’s

By  John Kamau

It is only when you see what happened to the Mau Mau War Council safe — and the offices where most of the radical trade unions in this country were born — that you start to get an idea of the historical neglect of the freedom struggle as part of a national conversation.

