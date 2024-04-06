Langata cemetery

The scary mess of urban cemetery crisis in major towns, cities

Langata cemetery in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In Nairobi, the Lang'ata cemetery declared full over two decades ago, continues to receive bodies daily, with families facing limited options for burial. Efforts to find alternative sites have been marred by bureaucratic hurdles.
  • A majority of residents have been reluctant to sell land to accommodate a cemetery for fear of being haunted by spirits.

