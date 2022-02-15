Online dating

Kaspersky has recommended that love seekers on dating apps should be careful if they get a digital love card from unknown senders as the card may lead to phishing or a fraudulent website.

| Shutterstock

News

Prime

The “pandemic” of love? Desperate lover seekers target of cons on dating apps

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Frustrated with your unfruitful dating life, you decide to pull out one more trick from your bagful of dating tricks in order to finally bag that elusive Mr or Ms Right.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.