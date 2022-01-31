Toyota Probox car which overturned in Murang'a South

The Toyota Probox car which overturned in Murang'a South while ferrying seven illegal immigrants from Ethiopia to Nairobi. Senior Private Frankline Muthee Gitonga was the driver of the ill-fated car.

| Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

Police: Soldier could be victim of human trafficking cartel

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

The fight for the control of a human trafficking route between the northern Kenya and Nairobi might have led to the death of a Kenya Defence Forces soldier in a car crash in Murang’a last Monday.

