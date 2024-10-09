The evolution of October 10 holidays

Mazingira Day will be marked for the first time on Thursday with a national event, ending almost two decades of uncertainty and rebranding the first national holiday of the month of October in Kenya.

Before it became Mazingira Day, it was previously known as Utamaduni Day with the changes being effected after President William Ruto assented to the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill.

"The Bill amends the Public Holidays Act (Cap. 110) to substitute Utamaduni Day with Mazingira Day as a public holiday to be observed on October 10, every year," a brief on the Bill reads.

"This seeks to complement government efforts towards environmental protection and conservation."

Mazingira Day, according to the changes, will be a day for all Kenyans to participate in environment conservation activities.

This will include tree planting in line with the government’s efforts towards accelerating forest restoration and ensuring that 15 billion trees are planted by 2032.

In a statement on Tuesday, Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Aden Duale highlighted the importance of the day in mobilising citizens and the government to work together in addressing critical environmental issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

He urged Kenyans to actively engage in conservation efforts, especially the national initiative to plant 15 billion trees by 2032, part of a broader goal to restore 10.6 million hectares of degraded land.

“Mazingira Day presents an opportunity to boost environmental protection and raise awareness on key challenges facing our planet," Mr Duale stated, stressing the need for urgent collective action.

To mark the occasion, Kenyans are encouraged to participate in tree planting drives, clean-up activities across public spaces, and attend forums promoting sustainable practices like waste reduction and pollution control.

The holiday reinforces the country’s commitment to creating a healthier environment and ensuring sustainable development for future generations.

The holiday was first marked as Moi Day in honour of Kenya's second President Daniel Moi who ruled between 1978 and 2002, before it was scrapped altogether, following the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

The day was celebrated not only in honour of the then Head of State but also, in his words, as a day dedicated to volunteerism and service to others.

It was later reinstated by the Court in 2017 and later renamed Huduma Day.

High Court Judge George Odunga's ruling stated that October 10 is still a public holiday adding that failure to observe the day is an illegality and breach of the Public Holidays Act.

"I declare that unless and until Parliament amends Schedule 1 of the said Act (Public Holidays Act) or the minister substitutes the same for another date, the 10th of October in each year shall continue being a Public Holiday," Justice Odunga ruled.

"All Citizens are reminded to honour the day by recognizing and celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promoted our unity, national cohesion, and economic progress," the notice red in part.

He, however, declined to rule on how Kenyans should celebrate the day.

In 2020, then Interior and Coordination of National Government CS Fred Matiang'i gazetted it as Utamaduni Day after 9 years of being referred to as Huduma Day.

From Moi Day to Huduma Day to Utamaduni Day and noe Mazingira Day, the verdict on what holiday is being celebrated this year will lie in the gazette notice that is yet to be issued by the government declaring it a public holiday.

During last year’s celebration, there was a renewed push by First Lady Rachel Ruto and other state officials to have a national dress.

When the leaders spoke at the inaugural Utamaduni Day celebrations held at the Bomas of Kenya, they said such a step was not only a way of helping preserve the national culture but also to promote patriotism.

Until the inaugural event, it had never before been observed nationally.

Moi Day was declared a public holiday in the 1980s to celebrate the late president's service and achievements since he became president in 1978.

For years, the day was celebrated with pomp and pageantry until Moi retired in 2002. Since then, there have been no national celebrations.

While many feel the day has lost its original intention, Matiang'i's directive is actually what the country's second president wanted the day to be when he initiated it.

During the first Moi Day celebrations, the then-president said it was a day to show compassion to others.

"This is not a day for lavish celebrations. It is a day to remind ourselves of a fundamental tradition in our society - compassion - a tradition that we must uphold and perpetuate," Moi said.