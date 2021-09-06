Mohammed Badi
The art of making money from trash

By  Mercy Chelangat

What you need to know:

  • Kenya, with a population of more than 45 million people, generates about 23,000 metric tonnes of waste per day.
  • The capital Nairobi alone produces about 3, 000 metric tonnes, according to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

Twice a week, Alice Kavindu, a 28-year-old domestic manager at Nyayo Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi, takes out three bags of trash. 

