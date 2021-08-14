organic fertiliser
Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

Nakuru youth turning waste into organic fertiliser

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Some 4km off the Nakuru-Eldoret Road in Mangu sub-location, Nakuru County, a blue tractor pulling a cart reverses and then stops.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.