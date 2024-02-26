Televangelist charged with conspiring to defraud the public of Sh1bn

A Nairobi televangelist has been charged with conspiring to defraud members of the public of more than Sh1 billion.

Mr David Kariuki Ngari alias Gakuyo who runs Ekeza Sacco is facing charges of committing the offence by making members of the public believe that he was in a position to invest in real estate and in the money market.

The accused denied the charges before Judge Ben Mark of the Milimani Law Courts.

He denied 12 counts of fraud and was released on a cash bail of Sh10 million. He was ordered to deposit his passport in court.

State prosecutor Henry Kinyanjui did not oppose the release of the accused on bail. However, he asked the court to consider that the matter was of great public interest.

Defence lawyers, Mwenda Njagi, Danstan Omari and Njiru Mdegwa had asked the court to grant their client reasonable bail terms.

"Your honour, Bishops have no money. They live on tithe and offertory. His fellow parishioners will contribute to having him be freed on bond," Mr Omari told the court.

But Mr Kinyanjui responded by saying members of the public lost their hard-earned money.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had sought court orders to detain the accused for four days to conclude investigations into the case.

The accused was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while trying to flee the country to Zambia.