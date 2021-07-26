Ekeza sacco members receive Sh750m in cash and land

Ekeza sacco CEO Jimmy Kagoni

Ekeza Sacco acting CEO Jimmy Kagoni speaks to journalists in Nairobi on July 25, 2021 where. He revealed that members of the troubled sacco have received Sh750 million in refunds after a court settlement.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Members of the troubled Ekeza Sacco have received Sh750 million in refunds after an out of court settlement under which the government appointed investment banker Jimmy Kagoni as acting CEO.

