Tecra Muigai inquest: Tabitha Karanja speaks on cash transfers, family disapproval

Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja

Kericho Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja, mother of the late Tecra Muigai, testifies at the opening of the inquest on her death at the Milimani Law Courts on March 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat  &  Richard Munguti

What you need to know:

  • Testifying Tuesday in the inquest into Tecra’s death last April, Mrs Karanja said she wants justice.

The inquest into the mysterious death of Keroche Breweries heiress Tecra Wangari Muigai began Tuesday, with her mother revealing that she transferred millions of shillings into her boyfriend Omar Lali’s accounts.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans jailed for illegal entry into Tanzania

  2. Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  3. PRIME Omar Lali’s Sh250,000 a month stipend from Keroche heiress

  4. Libyan soldiers free 120 migrants from captors

  5. PRIME Kenya approves use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.