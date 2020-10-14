DPP denies cover-up in Tecra Muigai death probe

The Director of Public Prosecutions has denied reports of a cover-up and indecisiveness in the case of deceased Keroche Breweries heiress Patricia Tecra Muigai.

Mr Noordin Haji, through State Counsel Evelyne Onunga, said he took the decision to transfer the inquest file from Nairobi to Lamu so as not to inconvenience principal witnesses.

Ms Onunga said since four critical witnesses live in Lamu, there is no point of the inquest being conducted in the capital city.

She told Milimani Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul that the Nairobi witnesses the Keroche family fears may be inconvenienced are experts, including three pathologists and homicide detectives.

“The majority of witnesses that Ms Tabitha Karanja, the mother of the deceased, alluded to are experts who gave their opinion on the cause of death,” the prosecutor said Wednesday.

She added that nothing bars the experts from travelling to Lamu to testify.

Ms Onunga said detectives also travelled to Lamu to conduct investigations.

“There is no logical explanation or other information that has been given by the deponent to prevent the witnesses from travelling to Lamu,” the State counsel said.

The court was told that among the factors that made the DPP prefer the Lamu court was the “scene of crime”, important evidence and the principle witnesses.

She added that only the post-mortem on the body was carried out in Nairobi.

“The evidence collected in Nairobi cannot therefore unravel the mystery of the death. No investigations were done in Nairobi other than the post-mortem,” she said.

The prosecutor said the deceased and main suspect Omar Lali were friends and resided in Lamu up to April 23 when Ms Muigai either fell or was assaulted by the boyfriend.