Tecra Muigai inquest: Omar Lali to testify today

Lali Omar court tecra muigai

Mr Omar Lali in court on July 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The inquest into the mysterious death of Keroche Breweries heiress Tecra Wangari Muigai continues Tuesday at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, with her boyfriend Omar Lali expected to give his testimony over the incident that occurred on May 2, 2020.

