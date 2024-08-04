Suspend planned Thursday demos, Supkem tells Kenyan youth

The Supreme Council of Kenyan Muslims has called on Kenyan youths to suspend demonstrations planned for Thursday, August 8, saying they should now give the broad-based government time to settle down and deliver on its promises.

The Gen Zs have called for what they say will be the mother of all demonstrations, dubbed 'Nane Nane', on Thursday to continue their push to hold the government to account and force the exit of the current regime.

Social media is already buzzing with calls for the event, with protesters from different counties expected to converge in Nairobi. The event will also be used to fight for justice for those killed during last month's demonstrations.

But Supkem chairman Sheikh Hassan Ole Naado said the youth should call off the demonstrations and give the new Cabinet a chance to work and meet their demands.

Vetting exercise

“I have been following up on the vetting exercise and I’m impressed it is not just rubber stamping things but the MPs are asking vital questions for every Cabinet nominee. This time around, they are doing things differently and raising issues which are pertinent to those affecting Kenyans,” said Sheikh Ole Naado.

“Let the youth end their calls for demonstrations and give the government time to work. There has not been any peaceful demonstration and destruction and deaths are likely to occur because the demonstrators will clash with security officers,” added the official.

He added that as Supkem officials, they have resorted to supporting the broad-based government formed out of a dialogue between President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

New Cabinet

However, as an organisation, they will be following up on what every nominee will achieve and comparing it with what they have told Kenyans during their vetting.

“We are supporting the newly formed government and the new Cabinet to work for Kenyans. That is why we are also not pertinent to a court case calling for the resignation of the country’s top leadership,” he said.

“Those appointed have promised to deliver and therefore they should be given time. We hope Parliament shall approve them and if they don’t work, Supkem and other Kenyans will still be here to smoke them out,” added the official.

On Monday last week, Supkem withdrew as an interested party in a court case where activist Cyprian Nyamwamu Khelef Khalifa, Janet Muthoni, Paul Rukaria, Fred Ogolla and other six individuals went to court case calling for the resignation of President Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

In the case, Mr Nyamwamu and co want the court to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to hold a referendum for Kenyans to decide on whether to remove the current government.