Nairobi MPs James Mwangi, Mejja Donk questioned over role in anti-government demos

Two politicians on Wednesday, July 31, spent six hours at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters as they were being grilled over their involvement in demonstrations that hit the country since June 25.

The two MPs James Mwangi Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Mr Benjamin Gathiru alias Mejja Donk (Embakasi Central) were questioned over their alleged roles during the protests and their whereabouts after parliament was stormed.

Addressing the media right outside DCI Headquarters, the two lawmakers said that they were also forced to leave behind their mobile phones which led to differences.

“They are taking people round and round and that is why without a court order I cannot give out my mobile phone to officers,” said Mr Gakuya as he added that he would better sleep inside the cells.

He dismissed the ongoing investigations saying that they were politically motivated.

On his part Mr Gathiru said that he was questioned on why he was buying T-shirts and water for the protesters.

“They are questioning us why we were buying T-shirts and water for the protesters, to me they are just being petty,” he said.

According to him, there were no two parties within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as they were all loyal to the Head of State.

On Tuesday, former Nyeri Town MP Ngujiri Wambugu, who is currently a political advisor in the office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, recorded a statement with officers after being linked to the ongoing demonstrations.

Also questioned was former Embakasi West lawmaker Eric Theuri who now works as the youth advisor in the office of the deputy president.

Mr Munene wa Mumbi, who is the private secretary of the Deputy President also recorded a statement.

The Nation understands that more MPs are on the radar of the Special Crime Unit (SCU).

They will be questioned about their involvement in the events that led to the storming into parliament.

As much as the grilling is ongoing, so far no formal evidence has been presented to link the political leaders.

This comes at a time when claims have been made that there is a plan to impeach Mr Gachagua which attracted the attention of his allies.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga recently said that if there is such an attempt it will be met with resistance.

“If there is an impeachment motion that is being considered against the DP, I want to make it clear that it will be an affront towards the mountain. It is an attack on us as a people,” he said, adding that if there was such a plan then anyone behind it should go ahead.