Supreme Court saves UhuRuto blushes after overturning Sh500bn SGR ruling

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Sh500 billion contract between Kenya and China for the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway was legal and overturned a Court of Appeal's finding that procurement laws had been flouted.

"The procurement process for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project was undertaken in conformity with the provisions of Article 227 of the Constitution. The SGR procurement was undertaken as a government-to-government contract hence exempt from the provisions of the Public Procurement Disposal Act, 2005 by virtue of section 6(1) of the said Act," says the Apex court bench led by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

The contract was signed in the first term of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, then popularly referred to as UhuRuto.