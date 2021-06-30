Covid-19 vaccine
Delayed second Covid-19 vaccine dose may help immune response - study

What you need to know:

  • Supply delays prompted the government to revise the waiting period for the second dose from eight to 12 weeks.
  • Findings demonstrate that a longer delay may be beneficial, resulting in an increased antibody and enhanced immune response.

A delay in getting the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine heightens the immune response to Covid-19, a study has shown.

