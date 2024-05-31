US trip

Storm over luxurious Hustler jet: Queries over Ruto’s gift from his Emirati friends

The jet President Ruto used on the US trip. State House says taxpayers paid less than Sh10 million.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • What does the law say about State officers accepting gifts?
  • Did the president Ruto break the law by accepting this gift?
  • What are the ethical risks associated with such arrangements?

