Ruto: 'Friends of Kenya' paid for my jet to the US, it only cost Kenya Sh10m

The head of state said that some friends of Kenya, whose identity he did not disclose, offered the plane after he offered to travel on Kenya Airways.

"When I saw the debate in Kenya as to how I travelled to the US and there was all manner of figures…this one must have cost Sh200m…I am a very responsible steward. There is no way I can spend Sh200m. In fact, let me disclose here, it cost the Republic of Kenya less than Sh10 million," he said.