Pemba stateless community

Saada Hamisi, one of the Pemba stateless community members who are seeking Kenyan citizenship in Kwale County. She said many women have had challenges during child birth since they lack the Linda Mama insurance. 

| Siago Cece | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Stateless Pemba community asks for recognition as citizens

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Saada Hamisi, a resident of Kichaka Mkwaju in Kwale County, is worried about the day she will deliver a child.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.