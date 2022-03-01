State to reveal names, homes of tender tycoons

Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki

Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki. The AG has unveiled fresh regulations that will compel the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to reveal information on beneficial owners of firms that have secured tenders in State-backed entities.

The State will start making public the names, residential addresses and occupation of secret shareholders in companies that clinch tenders in ministries and parastatals.

