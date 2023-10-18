State names 36 wanted terror suspects

The government has released the names of 36 individuals behind the al-Shabaab inspired terror attacks in Lamu and the Boni Enclave.

The group includes Kenyans, Tanzanians, Somalis, Ethiopians, a British national, and a Bangladeshi national.

They are linked to the planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on various dirt roads in the area; the killing of civilians along the Lamu-Witu-Garsen highway; the cold-blooded murder of civilians in Lango la Simba, Witu, Mpeketoni, Juhudi, Salama, Hindi and other areas; and the attack on the American military base in Manda Bay on January 5, 2020.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is appealing to members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of thirty five (35) armed and dangerous terror suspects, who are part of the Alshabaab terror network and are responsible for planning and… pic.twitter.com/tXAT9bVgiE — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 18, 2023

Others were involved in the attack on the KDF camp in Baure, while the rest serve as drivers, medics and arms suppliers to the militants who carry out attacks in Kenya.

In a statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the 36, whose photographs will be circulated in the mainstream print media and posted on official online platforms of the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) today, have been ordered to immediately surrender to any police station in the country.

He appealed to the public to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of 36 members of the terror network responsible for the deadly terrorist attacks in Lamu County and Boni Enclave in general.

“A substantial cash reward is being offered to any person who provides credible information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects,” said Prof Kindiki.

The government has declared an all-out war on dangerously armed terrorists linked to the Shabaab militants, who bear the greatest responsibility for the recent gruesome killings of civilians and security personnel.

Prof Kindiki noted that while numerous plots by al-Shabaab and its network have been detected and neutralised in advance, some of the attacks have succeeded, resulting in the brutal killing of innocent civilians and security personnel in Lamu County and the Boni Enclave. “While the arrest or neutralisation of these terrorists remains the most immediate objective, other measures and strategies have been put in place to win the war against terror in Lamu County, Boni Enclave and elsewhere in the republic,” the CS said.

The suspects are Maalim Ayman alias Nuh Ibrahim, Ramadhan Kioko, Abdullahi Banati, Andreas Martin Muller, Abu Amar, Suleiman Maktum Yusuf Anau, Adiwelli Yassin Isse Idris Dhul Kifir, Silla alias Killa alias Kilaku and Ibrahim Magag alias Mohamed Ali.

Others are Hassane, Tijana, Fahad, Jamallo, Sheikh Ngamglangalam, Janagale Huteiba, Bashir MursalMohamud, Abu Khatal, Maalik Alim Jole, Abu Said, Abu Said, Abu Anan, Mzee Mashella, Warsame Ali, Mohamed Mwanjama Salim, Abdikadir and Maalim Said Guyo.