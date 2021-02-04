State extends e-passport migration deadline by 10 more months

The government has extended the deadline for migrating to the e-passport by another 10 months due to disruptions arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i made the announcement on Thursday, saying the new deadline is December 31.

“Starting January 1, 2022, the old dark blue passport will be null and void and no Kenyan will be able to travel internationally without a valid East African Community biometric e-passport,” he said.

Kenya has been phasing out the old-generation passports as part of a binding commitment to migrate to the new EA e-passport.

CS Matiang’i explained that at the height of the pandemic, the Directorate of Immigration Services scaled down its operations in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“To make up for the disruption in service, [I have] extended the deadline for voiding the old passport by a further 10 months,” he said.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, this is the last extension, and Kenyans are advised to make the necessary arrangements and acquire the electronic passports at the earliest opportunity possible to avoid travel inconveniencies.”