State boosts efforts to protect personal data

Kenya has developed a policy that puts stress on the importance of technology and innovation in achieving development goals.

The Ministry of Information Communication and Technology, Youth and Innovation is also working on a raft of laws aimed at protecting personal data.

Speaking on the second day of a digital forum organised by the Nation Media Group (NMG) in Mombasa, ICT Youth and Innovation Chief Administrative Secretary Maureen Mbaka said more people are adopting new technologies, hence the need for government to protect them. Ms Mbaka said some of the laws are already in force while others are being updated to match changing environment trends.

“The government is working to ensure that Kenya is at par with the rest of the developing world in embracing a vibrant digital economy. The ICT ministry is at the forefront of ensuring that Kenya realises the full potential of the digital economy,” she said.

Ms Mbaka said data shows more than 90 per cent of jobs globally have a digital component hence the need to equip workers with digital skills.

“We are working to ensure Kenyans are equipped with right technological skills by building capacity and infrastructure,” Ms Mbaka said.

“We have increased internet connectivity where, at the moment, all the counties have been connected to the fibre optic cable. We have built youth innovation centres in more than 300 constituencies and are funding platforms such as Ajira.”

Delegates follow proceedings during the second edition of the Nation Digital Summit at Sarova Whitesands Hotel in Mombasa on March 3, 2022. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait raised concerns on the misuse of data and its integrity in Kenya. She asked private and government institutions to uphold data protection laws.

Ms Kassait said institutions need to undertake data collection assessments before embarking on any type of data collection process.

“We are concerned about the kind of information collected by institutions, including establishments such as supermarkets,” she said. “There is a need to ensure [that as little personal data as possible is collected].” She said institutions should ensure that data is only used for its intended purpose.

“It is a crime to collect data and use it for unintended purposes. Any individual has a right to seek protection of his or her data by even asking an organisation, more so marketing firms, how they got the data,” Ms Kassait said.

NMG Editor-in-Chief Mutuma Mathiu said the company continues to develop and align its platforms with market demands and trends. He said NMG’s premium site, Nation.Africa, has remained strong and is attracting more readers daily.

“NMG is working to adopt technology in all its platforms and our Nation.Africa site remains strong. We are also seeing other different sectors adopting digitisation. That is why we are here to deliberate on these issues,” he said.

Israel Innovation Institute founder Leo Bakman urged organisations to adopt technology to address global challenges. Mr Bakman added that many organisations continue to lag behind with insufficient digital implementation plans.

The conference opened on Wednesday evening, bringing together experts from Kenya and across Africa. NMG organised the second edition of the summit just a year after the Mombasa event that attracted more than 300 participants.

The gathering of stakeholders and experts presented and discussed ideas, innovations, discoveries, and perspectives on the increasingly digitised world. It presents a learning opportunity for corporate executives, decision-makers in government and academic institutions, leaders of small and medium enterprises and others who are keen to enhance digital technologies in their operations.

It is also a forum for exchanging ideas, inspiring and helping organisations to apply the most appropriate tech and digital strategies in line with global trends and demands.

Themed “The global tech-over in a flat world”, the forum ends today at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa.

On Wednesday, Dr Wale Akinyemi, one of the key presenters, said fear of technological change has kept many African organisations back.

They don’t have youth in senior positions and “those who decide on behalf of organisations have fear of digitisation,” he said, adding, innovation is triggered by problems and Africa has enough to innovate to get solutions.