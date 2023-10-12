State agency probes Liberian-flagged ship which drifted to a beach
What you need to know:
- The vessel, which was carrying cargo containers, ran aground a few kilometres from Mombasa port on Monday and was pushed by the Indian Ocean waters towards a public beach at Mkomani in Nyali.
- KMA acting Director General John Omingo said on Wednesday that they were investigating the cause of the grounding of the MV MSC Eagle F and whether it had caused any environmental damage.
The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has commenced investigations into the Liberian-flagged vessel that drifted towards a beach in Mombasa after suffering mechanical failure.
Cargo containers
Multi-agency team
Mr Omingo said the investigations were being carried out by a multi-agency team looking into the matter and a report would soon be made available to the public.
"We have done a preliminary investigation on the vessel and we want to find out how two engines can fail at the same time. The ship is 23 years old but we cannot prejudge the report," said Mr Omingo.
Oil spillage
He added: "We also found that the hull of the ship was damaged but fortunately the second layer was not affected so there was no oil spillage that could have affected the ecosystem."
Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Head of Corporate Affairs Bernard Osero said the 426 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessel was damaged at about 11.35am on Monday before drifting out of the channel in the afternoon.