Speaker Justin Muturi summons MPs to special sittings on Wednesday

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has summoned Members of Parliament to a special sitting on Wednesday July 13 from 10am and at 2.30pm.

The main business when the National Assembly sits for the special sitting is the consideration County Governments Additional Allocations Bill 2021 to unlock the disbursement of conditional grants to the 47 counties following a court order.

The court ruled last year that conditional allocation should not be part of the Division of Revenue Act and directed parliament to make the necessary legislative interventions.

The Bill was initially published and passed in the Senate as the County Governments Grants Bill 2021.

However, when it was taken to the National Assembly for concurrence, the House had a problem with the Bill’s name and went ahead to rename it.