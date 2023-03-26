South Sudanese Law student Monicah Malith is the new UNSA president

South Sudanese Monicah Malith is the new president of the University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) replacing Melvine Thogo Wangari.

The international student becomes the fifth leader of the students' body following the amendment of the UNSA constitution.

She will go down in history as the first ever international student and the third female student from the Faculty of Law to lead the students body.

She trounced her opponents in the just concluded student elections where 39 electors from faculties and campuses took part.

The only candidate among the three who were gunning for the top position, she received 25 out of the 39 votes, easily beating Salim Gonda and Michael Soi.

The elections were conducted by the University of Nairobi Students Association Electoral Council chaired by Prof Collins Odote, the associate professor of Law in the Faculty of Law.

Ms Malith was part of her predecessor’s team where she served as the International representative.

“I don’t know what to say but I can say thank you. I have had a great team that has supported me throughout this journey,” Ms Malith said.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to serve as the President of UNSA, and I promise to work tirelessly to improve the student experience at the University of Nairobi. I am grateful to all those who believed in me, and I will not let them down,” she added.

The elections, conducted electronically, also saw faculty and campus students association teams, and the student council elected.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new leaders was held yesterday (Saturday) at the UoN’s Taifa Hall in the presence of Vice Chancellor, Prof Stephen Kiama.