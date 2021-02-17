Sonko to be moved to KNH after court order
A Nairobi court on Wednesday ordered that former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko be moved to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and be examined by three government doctors.
The court also directed that a medical report on his progress be submitted on March 1.
Sonko’s lawyers clashed with prosecutors who wanted to court to grant a warrant of arrest against the former Nairobi County boss for skipping court.
Sonko has been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital, a private facility, since last after he complained of stomach pains.
More follows.