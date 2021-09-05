Rahab Mukami
Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Slum memories fade as Mukami finds riches more calming in UDA milky way   

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Ms Mukami, who was the most elaborate female leader in defending Dr Ruto at the event, likes using songs in her addresses.
  • Ms Mukami completed her O-level studies from Birithia Girls in Nyeri County in 1985 and a year later, she was a teacher in Baringo. 

In a week when Kenyans continued populating their humorous online dictionary of common expressions, politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto were forced to provide new definitions of “hustler”.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.