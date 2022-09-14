Six trucks transporting scrap metals to Tanzania seized in one month

Six trucks exporting scrap metals have been intercepted and their drivers charged in court in the last one month, according to the multi-agency team formed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The multi-agency team which comprises officers from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and the Kenyan Revenue Authority among others say most of the trucks have been arrested while transporting scrap batteries to Tanzania.

Yesterday, a driver of a lorry which was seized along Nairobi- Mombasa Road at Makindu area was arraigned before a local court where he was charged with ferrying used batteries without a valid licence.

The driver, Daudi Sangunai denied the charges and was freed on a Sh1 million cash bail.

We have taken over the matter and we want to establish whether the arrested transporter has a licence from us which is a requirement under the law,” Nema Director General Mamo Mamo said

Ferrying scrap batteries

Last week, the multi-agency team also intercepted a truck on Mombasa Road ferrying scrap batteries to neighbouring Tanzania. The truck was seized along the Nairobi-Mombasa Road at Kimana area in Loitoktok.

Battery manufacturers have expressed fears that they will soon run short of raw materials following increased exportation of scrap batteries to Tanzania.

In the last two months, Kenya has intercepted illicit scrap batteries destined for Tanzania three months after the State lifted a ban on dealings in scrap metal.

According to Peter Wafula from the Battery Manufacturers Association, the government should heightened its surveillance in order to curb the increased illegal transportation of scrap metals to neighbouring Tanzania.

Scale down operation

“The situation is getting serious and if not controlled local manufacturers will have to close or scale down operations due to lack of raw materials,” said Mr Wafula.

In May this year, the government outlined strict regulations that require licensed scrap metal dealers to transport their cargo between the prescribed 6.30 am and 6.30 pm.

The government issued the strict regulations after it lifted a ban in January this year that was put by former President Kenyatta following a surge in vandalism of critical national assets including power transformers.

According to the new rules imposed by the government, anyone found operating scrap metal business without a license is liable to a fine of Sh10 million while repeat offenders would face a fine of Sh20 million or imprisonment for not more than five years while export of scrap metal under the new rules remains restricted.

Makueni County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Catherine Njue said that a multi-agency team led by her officers will intensify the crackdown on the smugglers.