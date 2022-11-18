Govt owes me Sh300m, Waluke insists as he leaves jail

The Court of Appeal has granted Sirisia MP John Waluke a Sh10 million cash bail pending hearing and determination of his appeal against the 67-year jail sentence imposed over a Sh297 million fraud.

This came even as Waluke insisted that the government owes him Sh300 million stemming from the 2004 maize supply deal that prosecutors claim was fake.

A three-judge bench comprising justices Asike Makhandia, Grace Ngenye and Sankale ole Kantai said the continued incarceration of the MP may lead to the loss of his parliamentary seat and trigger a by-election.

"We find that the continued incarceration of Waluke will automatically lead to the loss of his Parliamentary seat. Once he does not attend eight consecutive sittings then he will automatically lose his seat. On that ground we find the application for bail has merit and is allowed," Judge Ngenye, who read the ruling, stated. He was at Kamiti Maximum prison.

The judges also gave him an alternative of depositing a bond of Sh20 million. The bail terms are similar to those issued previously by the High Court.

“Assuming he is heard on appeal and he succeeds he will not be able to capture his seat on account a by-election will have been conducted and him being in jail will not be eligible to stand as an MP. This will be prejudicial to him and his Sirisia people who elected him when out on bail,” said the court.

It went on: “In our view, we think that this presents unusual circumstances that could warrant considering this application to his favour. He is therefore released on the previous bond terms issued by the High court of Sh10 million cash bail or Sh20 million bond terms with a surety of similar amount pending appeal.”

The decision comes after Waluke, through his defence lawyers led by Dr Otiende Amollo, a senior counsel, urged the court to maintain the High Court bail terms granted in 2020.

The lawyers said he was yet to be refunded the money.

Dr Amollo said Waluke has more than 30 arguable legal points as to the success of the appeal adding that the MP was at risk of losing his seat and triggering a by-election should he not be granted bail.

Public property

Other defence lawyers are Elisha Ongoya and Melissa Ng’ania. They said that the magistrate court, having acquitted Waluke from the main charge of uttering false invoices, there was no basis for convicting him for fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The court heard that since the acquisition of the funds stemmed from the forged invoices, then Waluke could not be convicted.

“The court found he did not utter any document and acquitted him. But strangely convicted him of fraudulently obtaining money on the basis of uttering the document,” said Dr Amollo.

He said the money that the trial court found to have been fraudulently obtained was an award by an arbitrator and that the award was upheld by the High Court.

The lawyer stated that there was an appeal lodged by the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) against the funds that led to the criminal case.

Disputing that the money paid to the MP resulted from fraud, the lawyers said the NCPB owes Waluke over Sh300 million stemming from the maize supply deal signed 19 years ago.

Dr Amollo said there is an appeal filed by NCPB in 2012 over the arbitral award and the matter is pending determination at the Appellate court.

He said Waluke’s company, Erad General Suppliers Ltd, had been awarded Sh600 million by an arbitrator but NCPB paid Sh297 million and the outstanding balance of over Sh300 million is yet to be settled.

He further stated that the MP neither participated in the tendering for the maize supply contract nor in the arbitration proceedings.