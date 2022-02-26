Sicily Kariuki

Nyandarua governor aspirant Sicily Kanini Kariuki.

| Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Sicily Kariuki: NYS II claims were just political noise but hit me hard

New Content Item (1)

By  Pamella Sittoni

What you need to know:

  • Former Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation recounts her career path, which she terms as quite interesting,
  • Nyandarua governor hopeful says she would be a stand-up comedienne or musician in her other incarnation.

The House was all set for her impeachment, with 169 signatures collected. Then something changed and suddenly she was being asked to accept an apology publicly.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.