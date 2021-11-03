Shofco CEO co-hosts high-level forum at Expo 2020 in Dubai

Kennedy Odede

Shining Hope for Communities CEO Kennedy Odede at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Nation Reporter

Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) founder and CEO Kennedy Odede has called for inclusivity in the transformation of slums across the world. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.