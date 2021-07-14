Shock of two missing children found dead as suspect confesses to more killings

Detectives in Buruburu are holding the main suspect behind the kidnap and murder of two boys who disappeared from a city estate.

Police arrested 20-year-old Masden Milimo Wanjala in connection with the disappearance of the two boys on Tuesday evening, after which he led detectives to a thicket in Spring Valley estate, Westlands, where he had dumped their bodies.

Charles Opindo Bala (13) went missing from Shauri Moyo estate on June 30, 2021 while Junior Mutuku Musyoka (12) disappeared on July 7, 2021 within the same area.

According to Bala’s father, Mr Tony Opindo, his child, a class six (6) pupil at Sagaret Primary School Majengo, did not return home after school that day.

He filed a missing person’s report at California police station via OB 11/30/06/2021 on June 30,2021.

Ransom demands

On Monday last week, however, he received a text message from an unknown mobile phone number demanding Sh30,000 in order to free his child.

Mutuku, a student of Sigaret Primary School, went missing on July 7 and his mother made filed a missing person's report at Biafra police post on the same day via OB 7/8/2021.

She also reports received a strange text message on Sunday, from an unknown mobile phone number, informing her that if she doesn't send Sh50,000 for his release, the child would be transported to Tanzania.

Detectives used the information to trail the kidnappers, leading to the arrest of Mr Wanjala on Tuesday evening.

Confession

The suspect, who is currently being interrogated, has confessed to killing and burying more than 10 other children in shallow graves in different parts of Nairobi.

Detectives are working on verifying this claim and will accompany him to the locations he has mentioned to see if they will unearth the bodies of other missing children.